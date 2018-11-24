Russell teen injured in 4-wheeler accident

A 15-year old Russell teenager was injured Friday in an accident in Russell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Kawasaki 4-wheeler operated by Erik Finger was east bound in the north ditch in the 18500 block of Homer Road or 1 mile east of US 281. When the vehicle jumped a sewer entrace and became airborne, the Kawasaki landed on its wheels and Finger was ejected from the 4-wheeler.

Finger was transported to Russell Regionl Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet.