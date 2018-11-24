Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Monday, November 26, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the November 5, 2018, the November 13, 2018, and the November 19, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of November 13, 2018, and ending November 26, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. BARTON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Steel Builders Construction, Inc:

-In 2017, the Commission authorized paying Steel Builders Construction, Inc. $12,800.00.00 for a roofing project at the Barton County Historical Society. The finished project included change orders that bring the project total to $15,503.17. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Commission has been invited to the USD 428 Community Feedback Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at the Great Bend Middle School Commons, 1919 Harrison, Great Bend, Kansas. The meeting is a part of the Master Facilities Plan for USD 428.

B. APPOINTMENTS: -Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

NOVEMBER 26, 2018

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Liability Insurance – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

10:00 a.m. – Viewing – Rebuilt Scraper with Mr. Hathcock

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for November 29, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 3, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.