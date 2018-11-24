‘Dancing Around the World’ presentation offered by Barton Community College dance students

BUSINESS NEWS

Students of the History of Dance class at Barton Community College invite the public to enjoy a free presentation titled Dancing Around the World at 7:30 p.m. November 28 in Studio 34, which is in the old housing units on the far southeast corner of campus. Students will be assisted by other students from the Barton Performing Arts Dance Department. Refreshments will be served.

The presentation will last about an hour, and will include background on cultural dances followed by demonstrations. Dances represented include West African, Jamaican, Russian, Persian, Hula, Columbian and Salsa.

“This event is meant to show how movement and dance is universal, connecting people across cultural boundaries,” Dance Instructor Danika Bielek said. The students used learning these dances as a way to increase cultural and historical awareness. Even though the students only just started learning these dances, they have gained a glimpse into the lives of others. The famous modern dance pioneer, Martha Graham, said ‘Movement never lies.’ You can learn so much about people by how they move!”

For more information, contact Bielek at (620) 792-9253 or bielekd@bartonccc.edu.