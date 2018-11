The Barton Cougar Men stayed unbeaten Friday night with a 81-73 overtime victory over previously unbeaten and host Collin College in the Collin Thanksgiving Classic in Plano, Texas.

Martin Vogts led Barton with 21 points, all coming in the second half. Akeem White scored 16 while Diovonte Caldwell and Leondre Washington each scored 14 as the Cougars improved to 7-0 on the season.

The Cougars now face Midland, Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday on day two of the Classic.