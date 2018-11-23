Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Rain likely before 5am, then rain and snow likely. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7am, then gradually ending. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.