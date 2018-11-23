Great Bend Post

Two injured in Pratt County ATV accident

Two teenagers were injured Thursday in an ATV accident in Pratt County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a John Deere Gator driven by 16-year old Carson Thomas of Clearwater was driving the Gator on Southeast 1st Street just West of 70th Avenue in Pratt County at around 3:00 p.m. when he lost control and entered the north shoulder and overturned.

Thomas and a passenger, 19-year old Jake Thomas of Wichita were thrown from the Gator and sustained injuries and were transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center.