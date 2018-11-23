Rep. Marshall serves Thanksgiving meals to troops overseas

WASHINGTON D.C.- This Thanksgiving Congressman Marshall traveled overseas to visit with our troops. On his trip he met with Kansas soldiers and served them Thanksgiving dinner.

“Our troops are doing an outstanding job. I was so honored to spend Thanksgiving with our men and women in uniform,” Rep. Marshall said. “I got to meet individually with these soldiers and learn about their journey to the military. I cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices they consistently make for our great nation.”

In Kuwait, Rep. Marshall met with over 700 Kansas Guardsman from the 2-137 Combined Arms Battalion and Battery C, 161st Field Artillery. The Guardsmen were deployed in April as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield (OEF-SS).

“They are spending the holidays far from their families, it was a privilege for me to be able to serve them a Thanksgiving meal and sit down with them to discuss their mission and their time abroad,” Rep. Marshall said. “Some of these soldiers were newly married or had young children back at home, but they explained to me how grateful they are to serve our country and for all the continued support they get back at home.”

On his trip, Rep. Marshall was briefed by military leaders on the current posture, readiness, and security concerns of our U.S. forces.

“We have the strongest military in the world, I saw that first hand this week. The holidays are especially hard to be away from home, and I enjoyed hearing each soldier tell me about their families’ Thanksgiving traditions. I learned a lot from these brave men and women in the past few days, and their love for our country will inspire me for days to come.”

The soldiers on this mission are expected to return to the states in March of 2019.