Eagle Communications in Great Bend is currently hiring a part-time board operator. This position works in-studio to facilitate live sports broadcasts. Work schedule is typically 8-10 hours per week, nights and weekends and mirrors high school and college basketball schedules. Other availability may be required on a limited basis with advance notice.

This position is open to all applicants at least 16 years of age. Skills required include punctuality, computer and internet skills, and willingness to learn how to use technical broadcast equipment.

Join a fun team that takes pride in being the voice of our communities! Apply at today at eaglecom.net/careers

Eagle Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.