Great Bend the Christmas City comes out again this Saturday

The lights are already coming on, but Saturday, Nov. 24 will be the official movement to turn Great Bend into a Christmas city once again. The Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade is lined up with events starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the evening.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says those going through the Trail of Lights this year will have a chance to win.

Christina Hayes Audio

Greeters are still needed throughout the holiday season at Trail of Lights in Brit Spaugh Park.

The Cookie Contest is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various businesses downtown. Nativity Portraits at Jack Kilby Square will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. down Main Street and Hayes says there will more than 30 entries for the parade. At 6:30 p.m. the annual lighting of the Mayor’s tree in Jack Kilby Square will take place along with the Santa exhibit, horse-drawn carriage and wagon rides, free train rides, and free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and funnel cakes.

Follow Explore Great Bend on Facebook for more details.