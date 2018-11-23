Friday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Texas can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game if it beats Kansas on Friday. It will be the first time the Longhorns have visited the Jayhawks since 2016, when they were upset at Memorial Stadium in a game that may have sealed Charlie Strong’s departure as coach. Kansas will be playing its final game under David Beaty, who was fired two weeks ago. Les Miles has already been hired as his replacement.

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia scored 18 points with six assists and four steals and No. 14 Syracuse rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Kansas State 70-61 at the Cancun Challenge. Digna Strautmane added 13 points and Emily Engstler had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Orange (4-1), who won their straight after shooting 52 percent.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU will be trying to get bowl eligible in its regular season finale with a first-time starting quarterback. High-scoring Oklahoma State has already gotten six wins with fifth-year senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius after he waited his turn to be a starter in his final college season. Fifth-year senior quarterback Grayson Muehlstein is expected to gets his first career start for TCU in his final regular season game. The Frogs have gotten three of their wins when scoring fewer than 20 points.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech and Baylor have different modes despite both being in the same position. Both teams have to win the regular-season finale to get bowl eligible. Playing in a bowl would be a boost for the Bears and coach Matt Rhule. This is an all-too familiar position for the Red Raiders. When they won their regular-season finale at Texas last season, the Red Raiders got bowl eligible and likely saved coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job. They have to do the same this year.

LAS VEGAS (AP) —Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational. Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Freshman Coby White shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range while scoring a game-high 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the 5-1 Tar Heels ahead with 1:01 left.

National Headlines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans has a 10-game winning streak after Drew Brees (breez) threw for four touchdowns and the Saints’ defense took advantage of three fumbles inside their own 20 to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 31-17. Cameron Jordan had two of the Saints’ six sacks and helped them limit the Falcons to 26 yards rushing. Matt Ryan was 35 of 47 for 377 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one lost fumble as the Falcons fell to 4-7.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have moved into a first-place tie with Washington in the NFC East by outlasting the Redskins, 31-23. Amari Cooper had touchdown catches of 90 and 40 yards in the third quarter before finishing with eight receptions for 180 yards. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 121 yards and a TD, while Dak Prescott was 22 of 31 for 289 yards and two scores for the 6-5 Cowboys.

DETROIT (AP) — Backup quarterback Chase Daniel and safety Eddie Jackson led the Chicago Bears to their fifth straight win, 23-16 over the Lions in Detroit. Daniel was 27 of 37 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to set career highs in each category, but the Bears didn’t take the lead for good until Jackson returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown with six minutes remaining. The Lions reached the Bears 11 in the final minute, but Kyle Fuller clinched Chicago’s fifth straight victory by picking off Matthew Stafford in the end zone.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Fourth-ranked Virginia has reached the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game by holding off Dayton, 66-59. DeAndre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points, including a big 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left. Wisconsin will take on the Cavaliers in the title game after D’Mitrik Trice nailed seven 3-pointers in eight attempts while scoring a career-high 25 points to highlight the Badgers 78-58 rout of Oklahoma.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (22) Mississippi St. 35 Mississippi 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Chicago 23 Detroit 16

Final Dallas 31 Washington 23

Final New Orleans 31 Atlanta 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Virginia 66 Dayton 59

Final (6) Nevada 96 Tulsa 86

Final Texas 92 (7) North Carolina 89

Final (11) Michigan St. 87 (17) UCLA 67

Final (14) Florida St. 81 UAB 63

Final (19) LSU 67 Coll. of Charleston 55

Final (25) Wisconsin 78 Oklahoma 58