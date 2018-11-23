Fort Hays State shows appreciation for Barton County connection

A more than 30-year tradition at Fort Hays State University stopped through Great Bend this month as part of the president’s tour. Dr. Jeff Briggs filled in as acting president as Tisa Mason was recovering from illness.

While speaking at the Eagle Media Center in Great Bend, Briggs noted the increase in enrollment up to 15,523 students this fall, 423 more than last year. He accredits the constant increase over the years to the investment the university made in the late 1990s into their virtual college online program.

Briggs says the university is meeting their mission of being a state-supported institution by serving 7,848 Kansans this fall, a 3.6-percent increase from last year. Along with sharing FHSU’s story, the tour is also meant to show appreciation to communities like Barton County and Barton Community College.

Briggs made stops in 12 cities during the tour to meet with media and alumni.