LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters are preparing for their annual rescue of Santa Claus from a downtown Lawrence rooftop.

Santa is expected to “land” Friday night on the roof of Weaver’s Department Store. Firefighters then will use a ladder truck to climb up and rescue him.

Once on the ground, Santa will listen to the Christmas wishes of children and pose for pictures. Youth also can make crafts for their families.

The event coincides with the Lawrence holiday lighting ceremony.