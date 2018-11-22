Thursday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Texas can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game if it beats Kansas on Friday. It will be the first time the Longhorns have visited the Jayhawks since 2016, when they were upset at Memorial Stadium in a game that may have sealed Charlie Strong’s departure as coach. Kansas will be playing its final game under David Beaty, who was fired two weeks ago. Les Miles has already been hired as his replacement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Top five teams Kansas and Tennessee were tested in the NIT Season Tip-Off semifinals. Both passed and will face off in the championship game Friday night.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wishbone masters Jamelle Holieway and Charles Thompson get nostalgic when they watch Kyler Murray bring the quarterback run element to the field. They see Murray as the only Oklahoma quarterback skilled enough as a runner and accurate enough as a passer that he could have starred in both the school’s wishbone and Air Raid eras. The Sooners have a big game Friday at West Virginia.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has faced an admittedly awkward week with the hiring of Les Miles as their future coach. That’s because David Beaty is still wrapping up his four-year tenure, preparing the Jayhawks for their season finale on Friday against Texas. While the game will be bittersweet for many players, they say optimism abounds within the program.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas has already fired and hired a new coach. The status of most Big 12 Conference football coaches is relatively steady. There is some uneasiness for Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kansas State’s Bill Snyder. But there is still a lot of stability among the Big 12 coaches going into the final weekend of the regular season.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Bryce Brown scored 19 points, Malik Dunbar added 15 and No. 8 Auburn pulled away from Arizona to win the Maui Invitational third-place game 73-57. The Tigers took control with an 11-0 second-half run to bounce back from a semifinal loss to top-ranked Duke.

National Headlines

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Top-ranked Duke was seeking its sixth Maui Invitational title and 18th straight victory in the tournament until No. 3 Gonzaga eked out an 89-87 win over the Blue Devils in the title game. Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and the Zags blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to preserve the victory. Hachimura hit the eventual game-winning bucket after Duke erased a 16-point deficit in the second half.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It appears the Detroit Lions won’t have to deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky when they host the Chicago Bears today. The Bears list Trubisky as doubtful with a right shoulder injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-20 win over Minnesota. Chicago’s No. 2 quarterback is Chase Daniel, who hasn’t started or played extensively in the NFL since 2014.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited in practice Wednesday as he tries to recover from a stinger that knocked him out of Sunday’s 38-10 loss at Indianapolis. The injury left him with some numbness in his throwing arm, although Mariota said the injury is not related to the nerve issue in his elbow that cost him playing time in September. The team doesn’t have to submit an injury report until tomorrow since they aren’t playing again until Monday against Houston.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have locked closer Raisel Iglesias into a three-year package that’s guaranteed for just over $24 million. Iglesias was eligible for salary arbitration this winter after recording a career-high 30 saves in 34 chances and a 2.38 ERA for the last-place Reds this year. He has 24 saves of more than one inning over the last three seasons, tops in the majors.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

