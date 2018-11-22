Sunflower Diversified raises $20,880 for Invest in Kids Club

The phones were ringing and text messages were flying recently throughout central Kansas and parts of Colorado, Texas, New Hampshire, Utah, Wisconsin and Georgia, resulting in almost $21,000 raised for the Invest in Kids Club at Sunflower Diversified Services.

The non-profit agency’s fifth annual Dialing for Dollars campaign collected $20,880 for infants and toddlers at its Early Education Center and Incredible Years Preschool.

“The generosity of central Kansans never ceases to amaze us,” said Connie Oetken, director of development. “Our supporters know the importance of early intervention for children ages birth to 3, along with an exceptional preschool curriculum.

“Our professional teachers and therapists make life-changing differences for children and their families every day,” she continued. “Since they can help alleviate or overcome developmental problems, children may not need expensive special education later.”

Oetken also noted Sunflower’s learning environment fosters sensitivity and respect for individual differences in others.

“Our staff realizes that early school experiences can leave an impression that lasts a lifetime,” Oetken said. “They work with families and community partners to help children interact appropriately with others as they reach developmental milestones.”

Members of Sunflower’s board of directors and its Foundation trustees made calls during the Dialing for Dollars event. Staff members also participated.

“We appreciate everyone who made calls and all of our generous donors,” Oetken said. “Nex-Tech Wireless, which sponsored this fifth-annual event, also has our heartfelt appreciation.”

Heather Quillin, Sunflower children’s services coordinator, also expressed her appreciation to all donors.

“The great response to Dialing for Dollars is so encouraging,” Quillin said. “Our supporters’ contributions will help us continue to serve so many children and their families right here in our local communities.”

For more information or to donate to the Invest in Kids Club, contact Oetken by calling 620-792-1325. All contributions remain in central Kansas.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. The non-profit agency is in its 52nd year.