Salina man arrested on suspicion of multiple rape charges; victim younger than 14

SALINA — A 41-year-old Salina man was booked into the Saline County jail Tuesday on charges that included six counts of rape of a girl under age 14.

Salina Police Sergeant Gary Hanus said Wednesday an investigation that began Nov. 3 resulted in the arrest Tuesday afternoon of Phillip J. Garrett, 41, Salina, on suspicion of six counts of rape of a victim under age 14 and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The girl was an acquaintance of Garrett’s, Hanus said. The incidents occurred in a south Salina residence during a period of May through August, he added.

Hanus said the girl’s parents took the girl to the police after finding text messages between the girl and her friends that raised their suspicions and caused them to question her.