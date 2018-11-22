Kansas Originals receives $500 grant

The Post Rock Opportunities Foundation is pleased to announce that Kansas Originals is receiving the KAKE WINS for Kansas $500 grant provided in partnership with DeVaughn James. Artist Wayne Wilson, Park City, represents Kansas Originals in the segment which will air during the KAKE 10 pm news on Sunday, November 25th. There will be a short follow-up piece on the noon news on November 29th. The Foundation is extremely pleased to receive this grant to help continue their mission to provide market places for Kansas Artists, craftsmen, food producers and authors.

Share this: Google

Twitter

Facebook

