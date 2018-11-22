K-State’s Risner one of three finalists for Wuerffel Trophy

MANHATTAN – Kansas State senior offensive lineman Dalton Risner, who has earned numerous awards for community service during his senior campaign, was selected as one of three finalists for the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy, the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach (FL) announced Monday.

Risner is the first Wildcat to be named a finalist for the “nation’s premier award for community service.” He is joined on the finalist list by Purdue quarterback David Blough and Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill.

It is the third award that Risner is a finalist for this year as he is on the final ballot for the Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and was named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. The Wiggins, Colorado, product was also named to the Allstate/American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

A 2017 First Team All-American and 2018 Midseason All-American by multiple outlets, Risner has made it a priority to make a positive impact on those in the community. He has taken it to another level by starting the RiseUp Foundation, which has started in both a blog and v-log form to “encourage everyone to RISE above the evil and sin in this world and be a positive shining light in the lives of others.” The ultimate goal for the foundation is to motivate people through his words and actions, through his stories and his relationships.

He also visits Buttonwood Special Needs Home and has bonded with one member in particular, Mike, by spending time about once per week. He is also a Big Brother to Kayden, who was battling leukemia but is in remission. After originally meeting in April, Risner and Kayden have spent time together on multiple occasions.

The winner of the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on December 4, at the NFF press conference in New York City. The winner will be invited to attend The Home Depot College Football Award Red Carpet Show on December 6, while the presentation of the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy will take place at the 50th Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 15, 2019, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.