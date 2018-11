Associated Press

Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The three made the cut in their first year of eligibility.

In all, 13 defensive players, nine on offense and three coaches — Jimmy Johnson, Tom Flores and Don Coryell — are semifinalists. Contributors Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen, and senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson are already finalists for the hall.