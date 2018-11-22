Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 23 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Rain likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 7am, then gradually ending. Patchy blowing snow between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.