Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 23 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Rain likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 7am, then gradually ending. Patchy blowing snow between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.