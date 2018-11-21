Wednesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia meet in a regular-season finale with the winner headed to the Big 12 championship game. The loser could also make it to the December 1 title game, but would need help. The Sooners and Mountaineers play Friday night, after Texas plays at Kansas. The Longhorns clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game if they beat the Jayhawks.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are confident they can beat the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch if they clean up the mistakes that spoiled their performance Monday night. Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over five times, three of them leading directly to touchdowns, and the Chiefs were penalized 13 times for 135 yards in the 54-51 shootout loss at the Coliseum.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 25 Iowa State saw a five-game winning streak snapped at Texas last weekend. The Cyclones still have plenty to play for. A win against Kansas State at home on Saturday night would make this year’s team the first in Iowa State history to win six conference games. Iowa State is well aware of the task because Kansas State has won 10 straight games in the series.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarrett Culver poured in 26 points, Matt Mooney scored 15 and Texas Tech overcame a slow start to beat Nebraska 70-52 on Tuesday night in the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Isaac Copeland Jr. led the Huskers with 20 points. Southern California routed Missouri State 99-80 in the third-place game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Wiseman has committed to Memphis and his former high school coach, Penny Hardaway. Wiseman announced his decision on ESPN. The 7-foot center is the No. 1 recruit in the nation for the 2019 class according to a composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Wiseman chose Memphis over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Kansas and Florida State after making official visits to each university. Wiseman helped East High and Hardaway win Tennessee’s Class AAA championship last season.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Garrison Mathews had 23 points, Kenny Cooper scored 17 and Lipscomb held on to upset No. 18 TCU 73-64, giving the Bisons their first win over a Top 25 team. Lipscomb, the ASUN Conference preseason favorite, had been 0-13 against ranked teams. TCU had won 18 consecutive November games since 2015.

National Headlines

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Danny Green nailed a jumper from the left side of the lane with 0.5 seconds left to give the Toronto Raptors a 93-91 victory at Orlando. Toronto blew an 18-point, first-half lead and were tied at 91 when Green took Kyle Lowry’s inbounds pass and scored the last of his 13 points. Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 18 points and Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) added 14 with nine rebounds as the Raptors improved to 14-4.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers are 12-5 after turning a 10-point, third-quarter deficit into a 118-114 victory over the Knicks in New York. CJ McCollum scored 31 points and Damian Lillard finished with 29 points, eight assists and six assists to help Portland deal New York its sixth consecutive loss. Jusuf Nurkic finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won two straight after dropping the first two games on their six-game road trip.

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards were winners on Tuesday. The Wizards ended the Clippers’ five-game winning streak as John Wall poured in 30 points and Bradley Beal contributed 27 in Washington’s 125-118 victory. The Nets earned a 104-92 win at Miami as D’Angelo Russell scored 20 points and Jarrett Allen added 13 points and 14 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Duke and No. 3 Gonzaga have advanced to the Maui Invitational championship game. R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish scored 18 points each for the Blue Devils in a 78-72 victory against No. 8 Auburn. Rui Hachimura scored 24 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 20 in the Bulldogs’ 91-74 thumping of Arizona.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Duke 78 (8) Auburn 72

Final (3) Gonzaga 91 Arizona 74

Final (16) Clemson 64 Georgia 49

Final Lipscomb 73 (18) TCU 64

Final (21) Oregon 83 Green Bay 72

Final (23) Ohio St. 68 Samford 50

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 93 Orlando 91

Final Washington 125 L.A. Clippers 118

Final Brooklyn 104 Miami 92

Final Portland 118 N-Y Knicks 114