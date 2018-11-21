Two men charged from patient attacks at Larned State Hospital

Press release from the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office…

On Tuesday, Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett filed felony charges against two individuals in association with patient on patient attacks that occurred on the afternoon of October 22, 2018 at the Isaac Ray Building on the campus of Larned State Hospital (LSH).

Two patients sustained great bodily harm requiring transport to outside medical facilities. One of the patient’s injuries were life-threatening at the time due to severe head trauma.

Anthony Ruiz-Hernandez, 22 of Topeka, is charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery. Hernandez is currently being housed on local charges in the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center. His First Appearance has been scheduled for December 19, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

Andres Gustavo Barrientos, 24 of Leavenworth, is charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery. Barrientos is currently being housed on local charges in the Leavenworth County Jail. His First Appearance has been scheduled for December 13, 2018 at 1:15 p.m.

For jurisdictional purposes, the Attempted First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder counts were charged in the alternative to allow a trier of fact jurisdiction to consider the lesser charge of Aggravated Battery – Great Bodily Harm. Under Kansas law, Murder in the first degree requires a premeditated intent to kill.

The criminal investigation of the incident was conducted by Special Investigator Kevin Stegman with the LSH Safety and Security Department. All individuals involved were at LSH at the time for forensic evaluations related to out of county criminal charges.

The last incident at LSH resulting in criminal charges associated with the death of a patient occurred March 13, 2007. A jury later returned a verdict against Daniel T. Cook of Aggravated Battery – Great Bodily Harm in association with that incident. Cook argued self-defense.

It is the practice of the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office not to release the names of victims.