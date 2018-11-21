Thanksgiving Day Weather

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Rain showers likely before 3am, then rain and snow showers likely between 3am and 5am, then snow showers likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.