NRCS Sets Program Funding Application Cutoff for December 21

Salina, Kansas November 15, 2018—Farmers and ranchers will want to plan ahead and sign up early for USDA conservation funding. Karen A. Woodrich, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist in Kansas, announced farmers and ranchers interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) need to apply by December 21, 2018 for funding in 2019. Applications are being taken at all USDA Service Centers in Kansas.

NRCS provides funding and technical assistance to help farmers and ranchers implement conservation practices that provide environmental benefits to help sustain agricultural operations. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.

NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round; however, applications for 2019 funding consideration must be submitted by December 21, 2018. Applications made after the December 21 cutoff will be considered in the next funding cycle. Additional information is available on the Kansas NRCS website at www.ks.nrcs.usda.gov under the Programs tab, or you can contact your local NRCS service center. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.