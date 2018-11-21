GREAT BEND – Karen Sue Bishop, 78, passed away November 21, 2018, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born January 11, 1940 at Russell County, Kansas to August & Adelia (Depiesse) Schremmer. She married Paul R. Bishop on August 24, 1968 at Great Bend. He died May 9, 2016.

A resident of Great Bend, Karen was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was a former secretary of the Hoisington Horse Shoe Club and a cook for USD 428 for 20 years. She loved to fish, camp and play cards.

Survivors include, three brothers, Ron L. Schremmer and wife Betty, Bill J. Schremmer and wife Bonnie and Gene E. Schremmer and wife Cheryl; two sisters, Patricia A. Proksch and husband Richard and Lois L. Klug and husband Leon, all of Hoisington; sister-in-law, Helen Schremmer of Great Bend, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Bishop; two daughters, Cherie Bishop Phillipi and Tammy Bishop, and two brothers, James A. and wife, Mary Katherine Schremmer and Earl L. Schremmer.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kans for Kids or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

