Change with late notices on Great Bend utility payments

Starting January 1, 2019 the City of Great Bend will change how they attempt to collect late utility payments. Currently, city staff will go to houses that are late on their utility bill and knock on doors in hopes of collecting a payment. City Clerk Shawna Schafer says that will come to an end in January.

The city is trying to eliminate the time spent by city staff running around town and the liability of handling cash.

Shawna Schafer Audio

Two weeks ago, the City started notifying customers on their bills of the late notice changes. City Administrator Kendal Francis said the City will also make use of social media to remind citizens of the change.

So beginning in 2019, if you are late on your bill, your utility service will be cut off without a face-to-face reminder.