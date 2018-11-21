Barton Women suffer first loss

The Barton Lady Cougars los their first game of the season Tuesday as they wrapped up their trip to Florida with a 81-72 loss to St. Petersburg College. The Lady Cougars, who beat Palm Beach State College 75-61 on Monday, drop to 5-1 on the season.

Barton returns to action on Wednesday, November 28 at home as they will host Hesston College.

The 6-0 Barton Men return to action on Friday when they face Collin County Community College on the first day of the Collin Thanksgiving Classic in Collin, Texas. The 7:00 p.m. game will lead up to Saturday’s 5:00 p.m. game against Midland, Texas.