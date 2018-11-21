Barton music students to sell holiday quartet performances as fundraiser

BUSINESS NEWS

Anyone interested in surprising loved ones, coworkers or friends with some holiday cheer, or adding some festive flair to their event, can hire a quartet to perform traditional religious or secular holiday music selections.

Barton vocal music students have formed a handful of quartets for hire to offer caroling services any time between December 2-21. Performances will be 15 minutes long and can be purchased for a donation of $100 or more. The music can be as background or foreground.

All performers are members of the newly formed Barton Community College student chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA). Proceeds will be used to pay for the students’ admission to the ACDA national professional development convention.

To book a quartet, contact Sara Oberle, at (620) 792-9395 or oberles@bartonccc.edu.