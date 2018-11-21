Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/20)

BOOKED: Derek Nease of Claflin on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Jacqueline Goodwin on a Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat, bond was set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Moore of Great Bend on Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and felony interference with LEO and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Miguel Gonzalez Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of charge, bond set at $801 cash only or 85 days jail.

RELEASED: Miguel Gonzalez Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.