Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and 2pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.