Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and 2pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.