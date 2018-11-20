Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor – Guests Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manger Jason Wagner.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The Farmer Forum lineup includes farmers from Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

11A-11:30     “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Comprehending the Universe”

11:30-12P     “City Edition” hosted by Cole Reif.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-3:30          Dave Ramsey Show

3:30-6P          College Basketball – Maui Jim Championship Game

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”