Tuesday Weather

Here’s an updated look at your Thanksgiving forecast across central, south central, and southeast Kansas. Temperatures will be near or just above normal for this time of year.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 56. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night
Rain likely before 2am, then rain and snow likely between 2am and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday
Snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.