Tuesday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 56. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.



Tonight Clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.



Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind around 7 mph.



Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.



Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.



Friday A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.



Saturday Night Rain likely before 2am, then rain and snow likely between 2am and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Sunday Snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.