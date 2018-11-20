Sunflower’s Early Childhood Program to have special focus on autistic children

The Sunflower Diversified Early Childhood Intervention Program provides individualized services to children ages birth to three years with a developmental delay or disability. Sunflower’s staff serves the child in the home setting, thus including the family actively in the educational process.

Jon Prescott, Sunflower Executive Director, says it has been a busy year with the Program already matching the number of children served last year. Prescott mentioned Sunflower will be growing the Program in the future by adding a focus for autistic children.

Jon Prescott Audio

In the 2018 Barton County Operating Budget, the Early Childhood Intervention Program was funded at $15,000. Prescott requested that the funds be awarded to Sunflower and the Commission approved the request.