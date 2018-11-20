Sorghum Notes

Farm Bill 2018 Timeline Ticking

Congress has entered the lame duck session with a host of issues awaiting congressional action. The congressional to-do list, topped by government funding, includes several major legislative items. To avoid a government shutdown, Congress must pass the remaining seven FY2019 appropriations bills, which includes USDA program funding, before Dec. 7. Both Agriculture Committee chairmen and ranking members continue to hold closed door discussions. As leadership continues to reach compromises and move forward with the bill, National Sorghum Producers remains optimistic that a bill will get done in the next month.

Republicans Name Upcoming Leadership

Republicans have announced the new leaders for the upcoming 116th congress. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain the head of conference. The Majority whip will be Senator John Thune (R-SD) and Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) will be the conference chair. Other Senate leadership nominees include: Roy Blunt (R-Mo) as Policy Committee chair, Joni Ernst (R-IA) as Conference vice chair and Todd Young (R-IN) as National Republican Senatorial Committee chair.

The House minority leadership will consist of: Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Conference chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), Conference vice chair Mark Walker (R-NC), Conference secretary Jason Smith (R-MO), Policy Committee chair Gary Palmer (R-AL) and National Republican Congressional Committee chair Tom Emmer (R-MN). House Democrats will hold their leadership elections on Nov. 28.

Senate Ag Committee Announces Hearing for USDA Food Safety and Research Nominees

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) have announced a hearing to consider three USDA nominations: Mindy Brashears, of Texas, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety, Scott Hutchins, of Indiana, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Research, Education, and Economics, and Naomi C. Earp, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for Civil Rights.

Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Down for Third Straight Year

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table indicates the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $48.90, or less than $5.00 per person. This is a 22-cent decrease from last year’s average of $49.12. The AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. While Farm Bureau does not make any scientific claims about the data, it is an informal gauge of price trends around the nation. Farm Bureau’s survey menu has remained unchanged since 1986 to allow for consistent price comparisons.

NSP November Board Meeting Continues

The National Sorghum Producers board of directors met this week in Lubbock, Texas. Board members entertained a host of questions and ideas to help generate action plans for the upcoming year. National board members were joined by industry professionals and state leaders.

Enter the 2018 NSP Yield Contest

Time is running out to enter the sorghum yield contest. The yield contest gives NSP the opportunity to recognize growers for their yield achievements and highlight crop quality across the nation. Winners will have the opportunity to travel to Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, and will be recognized at the annual NSP yield contest awards dinner. Enter online at SorghumGrowers.com where more information about the contest and this year’s rule changes can be found.

Commodity Classic Registration Opens

Registration for America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience officially opens at 10:00 a.m. Central on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Early bird discounts on registration end Jan. 10, 2019. The 2019 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 2 in Orlando, Florida. Commodity Classic is presented annually the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. This experience includes a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation. To register, reserve hotel rooms, sign up for email updates or see a full schedule of events, visit CommodityClassic.

Apply for the National Sorghum Foundation and BASF Scholarship

The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF are again partnering to provide a joint scholarship program for the 2018-2019 school year. Two scholarships will be given and include a $2,500 award for tuition, as well as cover expenses for the recipients’ participation in the 2019 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, set for Feb. 28 – March 2, 2019.

Attending the Commodity Classic will allow scholarship awardees to experience the nation’s largest gathering of farmers and learn about top issues and opportunities in agriculture today. The Commodity Classic Trade Show offers scholarship recipients the opportunity to network with leading agribusiness companies and learn about their newest technologies. The deadline to apply is Dec.1.

Crop Update

Producers had harvested 73 percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage by Nov. 11, eight percentage points behind last year and 11 points behind the five-year average. Harvest progress advanced 12 percentage points or more from the previous week in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.