Six month outlook for winter wheat in the Great Plains

Kansas wheat farmers will potentially see and feel effects from the El Niño weather pattern expected to move into the United States over the next six months. Although the El Niño is expected to be fairly weak, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has predicted that most of the country is going to be slightly warmer than normal, with a much milder winter in store. With a milder winter, wheat has a greater chance at breaking dormancy earlier.
“They are calling for wetter than normal along the desert southwest and along the gulf coast region. That is very typical when you have an El Niño, which is warmer than normal waters in the Pacific,” says Knapp, “Those warmer waters in the Pacific influence the jet stream positioning and the tracks that storms systems have coming across the U.S.”
Three-month weather outlook probability for December, January and February.
Photo courtesy of National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center
Knapp says that a weather system like this brings Pacific moisture along the southern parts of the United States with parts that can make their way up into Kansas.
Although these weather predictions have been made for the upcoming months, it’s important to keep in mind the weather is ever-changing. Although they may forecast a warm winter and a wet spring, storm systems can change and produce weather that is different than predicted.