Saint Francis Ministries kicks off annual Christmas for Kids campaign

BUSINESS NEWS

GREAT BEND, KS – Saint Francis Ministries has begun its annual Christmas for Kids campaign, which provides presents to children in foster care at Christmas. Each year, Saint Francis and its community partners work hard to ensure that no child served by the ministry goes without a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.

This year’s campaign kicks off with two toy drives, on Friday, November 30, 8-5 p.m., and Wednesday, December 5, 8-7 p.m. Donors can drop-off toys at the Saint Francis office on 1508 Main Street.

“Christmas for Kids is our major event of the year,” said Vickee Spicer, director of marketing. “Saint Francis staff throughout the state work closely with our community donors and supporters to brighten the lives of children. We really get excited about it.”

Saint Francis Ministries sees to it that each child’s basic, seasonal needs are met – such as winter clothing, coats, and shoes. Christmas for Kids, however, helps meet a child’s wants. Working with corporate sponsors and individual donors, Saint Francis provides Christmas gifts for about 3,200 children each year.

Saint Francis employees throughout Kansas have started collecting toys, gift cards, and cash donations to purchase presents in preparation for a December distribution. Organizations and businesses interested in sponsoring toy drives are encouraged to contact Saint Francis to learn more about Christmas for Kids and to arrange pick-up of collected toys and gifts.

Persons interested in providing a present for a child in foster care this Christmas can visit www.christmasforkids.com to find the nearest office or to make an online donation.

About Saint Francis Ministries

Rooted in the Episcopal tradition, Saint Francis Ministries encompasses foster care, therapeutic foster care, adoption, family preservation, residential care, and community outreach services, as well as refugee resettlement services through Saint Francis Migration Ministries.

Founded in 1945 in Ellsworth, Kansas, the organization now serves more than 30,000 individuals through child and family welfare services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Mississippi, Illinois, and Central America. Additionally, Saint Francis provides supervised living and employment services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mississippi. The organization is headquartered in Salina, Kansas.

For more information about Saint Francis, visit www.saintfrancisministries.org or call 1-800-423-1342.