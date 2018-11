NOVEMBER 20, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: TROLLING MOTOR, ENCYCLOPEDIA SET, VHS TAPES. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 1988 FORD F250 DIESEL 4WD, 32′ CRUSTBUSTER HOE DRILL, EQUIPMENT FOR A LAWN TRACTOR. 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: 4 14″ TIRES. 785-505-7652 GREAT BEND

FOR SALE: 11 METAL FOLDING CHAIRS, RCA RECORD PLAYER, 2 DINETTE SETS W/6 CHAIRS TOTAL. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LTZ (LOADED). FREE: SADDLE BROKE HORSE & BLANKET. 785-317-7542

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU., 2 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1990 CHEVY SHORT WIDE PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: PANASONIC FAX/COPY MACHINE. WANTED: LARGE DOG KENNEL. 785-731-5812

FOR SALE: 2 52″ CEILING FANS (NEW IN THE BOX). WANTED: HO GUAGE TRAIN OR CAR SETS. 620-786-1645

FOUND: FEMALE CALICO CAT (DECLAWED). 620-791-7708 OR 620-791-8200

FOR SALE: 3 1963/1964 CHEVY CORVAIRS. 620-397-3148

FOR SALE: DOUBLE BARREL WOOD STOVE. WANTED: SHED FOR FIREWOOD STORAGE. 620-617-5355

FOR SALE: FREE STANDING CORN STOVE. 785-445-5056

WANTED: 22 RIFLE LEVER OR PUMP. 620-786-1997

WANTED: 2 TIRES 225/70/15 620-639-1377

FREE: DOG 620-797-1692

WANTED: 70/80’S GM VEHICLE FOR A RACE CAR. 785-259-7497

FOR SALE: PHILLIPS HUE BULB STARTER KIT, 4 SHELVES (2 WICKER 2 WOOD), LIFT CHAIR W/FOOT REST PROBLEMS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: MUD BUDDY LONG SHAFT MOTOR, SIZE 12 RED WING STEEL TOE BOOTS. 620-639-4495

FOR SALE: 6′ CURIO CABINET. 620-786-8504

FOR SALE: INSIDE STORAGE UNIT W/CUBBY HOLES. 2812 26TH ST. 620-793-7032

WANTED: WATER HEATER. 720-226-6957 (GREAT BEND)

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: A 30 DAY SUPPLY OF GREEN BLEND DIETARY SUPPLEMENT, 1 TABLESPOON EQUALS 3 SERVINGS OF VEGETABLES. IT’S GLUTEN FREE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-282-8839

HOISINGTON COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH FROM 4:30PM UNTIL 6PM AT THE MASONIC HALL IN HOISINGTON.

