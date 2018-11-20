NFL to return to Mexico City in 2019

The NFL and Mexico’s President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed today that the third game of the existing agreement signed in 2016 will be played in 2019 at Estadio Azteca.

The announcement follows meetings this morning between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the President-Elect and was confirmed with Televisa Chairman Emilio Azcárraga in Mexico City, according to information from the NFL.

The date and time of the game – which will help focus attention on the importance of participation in youth sports – will be determined in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule next spring