Biggs earns Distinguished Service Award

BUSINESS NEWS

Jolene Biggs, Account Executive of Insurance Planning in Great Bend, earned the Distinguished Service Award October 18 during a statewide awards banquet at the Bluemont Hotel in Manhattan. The award, presented by the Kansas Association of Insurance Agents, recognizes one agent among more than 2,500 independent agents statewide who has demonstrated exceptional service to the industry, their clients and their community.

Biggs was nominated for going above and beyond as a volunteer and advocate for enhancing the association’s membership and operations.

Jolene has been in the insurance industry since 1976 and with Insurance Planning since 1993. Throughout her career Biggs has served on a number of industry specific committees and boards including the KAIA and ASCK board of directors and the KAIA membership committee. Currently Jolene sits on the Great Bend city council as well as several other civic boards.

Jolene resides in Great Bend with her husband Craig. Together they have three children and several grandchildren.

Founded in 1920, KAIA represents more than 500 independent insurance agencies and branches in Kansas. Its members are small businesses that employ more than 2,500 licensed agents in communities throughout the state. As independent agents, KAIA members offer all lines of insurance, including property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products.