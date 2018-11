The Barton Community College women’s basketball is enjoying the Sunshine State as the won their first game in Florida yesterday afternoon 75-61 against Palm Beach State College.

Barton was led by Taylor Regan with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Jaylin Stapleton had 15 points. Fatou Ndau recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Kolby Davis had 6 points and 9 rebounds.

The Lady Cougars are 5-0 and will play at St. Petersburg College at 5 p.m. today.