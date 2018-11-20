Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/19)

BOOKED: Jason Stapp of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $2,692.50 cash only or 88 days in jail.

BOOKED: Crystal Horton of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Derek Nease of Claflin on HPD case for violation of PFA, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Bobbi Jo Sowell on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Amber Hope Howard on GBMC warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Brianna Feist of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, released by order of the court through Judge Willey OR bond amount of $10,000.