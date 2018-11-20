Barton County Attorney announces resignation & concern for county’s future

Amy Mellor has served as Barton County Attorney for just under two years, and nearly half of that time if not more has been experienced with a rocky relationship with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. For this reason and more, Mellor stated she plans to resign her position in December, 2018.

Mellor wrote this letter addressing it, “To the Citizens of Barton County.”

“During my 23-year career as a law enforcement officer and my 10 years as a prosecutor, I’ve long appreciated and worked to maintain the spirit of mutual cooperation among our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, including county attorneys’ offices. While it is impossible to avoid all conflicts and differences of opinion, we rely on communication, collaboration, and pillars like our judicial system to ensure that we’re working for the best interest of all citizens.

I felt it would be appropriate to share the attached letter I received this week from the Barton County Sheriff and explain to our community why I am planning to resign from my position as the Barton County Attorney in December, 2018.

The Sheriff’s letter, actions, and public commentary make it clear that he is not interested in cooperation and instead would prefer to bully me and my office. This began more than a year ago when I was advised by administration at the Great Bend Police Department that a report had been filed with that agency regarding the Sheriff’s actions during an arrest.

I wrote a letter to an assistant director with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), requesting an investigation. Contrary to statements made by the Sheriff and his attorney, the assignment of agents to investigate was made by the KBI administration in Topeka, rather than by my husband. I recused myself and my office from this matter from the beginning because of the perceived conflict.

Unfortunately, Sheriff Bellendir continues to blame me and my husband for what has transpired as the result of his actions. I had hoped that once the criminal matter was concluded, healing could begin and all parties could act like adults and perform our duties. Based on Sheriff Bellendir’s continued actions and his letter, this is clearly not possible.

It saddens me to see this behavior, and I don’t believe it would benefit our county to continue working in such a hostile environment. Additionally, I do not agree with the Barton County Commissioners’ endorsement of Sheriff Bellendir’s actions. I believe their message condones law enforcement’s mistreatment of suspects and inmates. All citizens should be protected by our laws, and I have always believed that members of law enforcement should be held to a higher standard; law enforcement officers are not exempt from the law.

It never was personal for me, it was and is about what is right and what is wrong.

Beyond that, the Sheriff’s proposed hiring of independent counsel would, in my opinion, be an improper use of taxpayer funds. It would also further distract the county offices from our joint responsibility in protecting our communities and citizens.

If elected officials in Barton County continue to use these bullying tactics to work against one another and address perceived conflicts, I’m concerned for the future of Barton County.

To the citizens of Barton County, thank you for your support throughout my time in serving you. I will continue to pray for grace, mindfulness, and a spirit of cooperation for all who work to protect and improve our communities.

Sincerely,

Amy Schartz Mellor”

Bellendir addressed a letter to Mellor on Monday that read like this…

“Amy,

After consultation with city, county, and state leaders as well as numerous local citizens, it has become clear, a majority of the citizens of Barton County are demanding change in your office. To that end, on Monday, November 26, 2018 I will be addressing the Board of County Commissioners in open session. I will be requesting the commissioners retain independent counsel to research and investigate removing you from office either by ouster or recall.

There is substantial public support for this action and I anticipate numerous citizens will attend.

Most Sincerely,

Sheriff Brian J. Bellendir”

—

Her background…

Mellor was sworn into office on January 9, 2017. In an uncontested race, she earned just under 97 percent of the vote at 9,294. She took over for Doug Matthews after Matthews served as County Attorney for 12 years. Matthews and his office was criticized for moving slowly or not at all on certain cases for prosecution.

Mellor spent time as an officer and detective with the Great Bend Police Department from 1983 to 1995 before deciding to go to law school at the age of 47. Before coming back to Great Bend to work in the County Attorney’s Office in 2010 as an assistant to Matthews, Mellor was an attorney with Wyandotte County and interned with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office while going through law school at Washburn University.

—

Case with Bellendir…

On Nov. 1, 2017, Bellendir was issued a summons to appear in Barton County District Court following an investigation by the KBI. Mellor requested Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen serve as special prosecutor for the case.

The case that Mellor turned over for investigation charged Bellendir with a misdemeanor for “ill-treating a man in handcuffs” on Aug. 10, 2017. Bruce Mellor, Amy’s husband, was currently in charge of the KBI office in Great Bend and was involved in the interview with Bellendir before the summons came out.

A jury voted that Bellendir was not guilty on Nov. 16, 2018 of “ill-treating” Nathan Manley after hitting on the side of the head and speaking to him in a vulgar manner.

Bellendir mentioned in a short press conference following the verdict he would seek action for a change within the County Attorney’s Office and expressed his frustration with the slow procedure of prosecuting cases.