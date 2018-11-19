What is “ill-treatment?” Sheriff’s attorney says jury’s view of the charge was critical

The question of what is “ill-treatment” appeared to be a big factor in determining the verdict of the misdemeanor charge against Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. That charge came from the August 10, 2017 incident when Bellendir hit Nathan Manley on the side of the head following Manley’s arrest at Bellendir’s daughter’s house. Bellendir’s daughter said Manley was stealing a propane tank from her grill on the front porch.

The jury did not take long to reach a decision that Bellendir was not guilty of the charge of “ill-treating a confined” Manley. The Sheriff was represented by attorney Jess Hoeme who felt there was a reason why the jury did not take long reaching that decision.

Jess Hoeme Audio

Bellendir stated after the verdict came out last Friday morning, that this case was a waste of taxpayers’ dollars and it was guided by County Attorney Amy Mellor. Despite video evidence of Bellendir hitting Manley upside the head, Hoeme says it was up to the six-member jury to determine if Bellendir’s actions were “ill-treatment.”

Jess Hoeme Audio

Hoeme said residents in Barton County want the criminal justice system to be fluid and effective. The attorney from Joseph Hollander & Craft out of Wichita felt the Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office has to work together to efficiently bring justice.