Monday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.



Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.



Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 9 mph.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.



Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 35.



Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.



Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.



Friday A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.



Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.