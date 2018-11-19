Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday Weather

by

Today will be warmer than yesterday with highs reaching into the upper 40s and low 50s across central, south central, and southeast Kansas.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 35.

Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.