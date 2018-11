Austin Levingston was arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and lewd and lascivious behavior in August. The 24-year old posted a $100,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding on Friday, Nov. 16, according to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrest log.

At the time of his arrest on August 23, Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey said law enforcement was working on a suspect for alleged child sex crimes for months.

Levingston’s bond was set at $1,000,000 at the time of his arrest.