Kan. man sentenced for concealing theft of guns from sheriff’s vehicle

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison for concealing the theft of guns from a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Justin Winger is being held in Bulter County

Justin Winger, 37, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of misprision (failure to report a crime). In his plea, Winger admitted he was present when co-defendant Travis Keller broke into an undercover car and stole a 9 mm handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 5.56 caliber rifle. Winger knew the co-defendant was a convicted felon who was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.

Co-defendant Travis Keller was sentenced to 57 months.