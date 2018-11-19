Kan. felon jailed for alleged home-invasion kidnapping, arson

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with alleged home invasion robbery, kidnapping and arson.

Just after 9:30p.m. Friday, police responded to report of a hit and run accident that included a Lincoln Navigator striking another vehicle at Harry and Southeast Boulevard in Wichita and leaving the scene, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Later that evening, police responded to Antler to assist Wichita Fire Department crews and found the Lincoln Navigator that had been set on fire. Witnesses indicated a suspect identified as 26-year-old Taylor Kremer pulled a bicycle from the back of the SU, firing multiple gunshots in the air and fleeing the scene, according to Davidson.

While authorities were investigating the vehicle fire, five people told police Kremer had entered their home in the 500 Block of East Zimmerly, displayed a knife, indicated he had a gun, took their cell phones and a 2005 Dodge Stratus from the residence.

Officers responded to the address, located the vehicle, attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped away. Officers began a pursuit. The suspect vehicle stopped near the intersection of 13th and Shadyway and Kremer fled on foot. Officers chased and took him into custody.

Kremer is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated weapons violations, a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant, according to Davidson.

In October Kremer was paroled from Coffey County after two convictions for burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.