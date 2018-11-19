Kan. burglary suspect jailed after chase, crash in stolen car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have a suspect in custody.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of 20th and SW Clay in Topeka on the report of a stolen car, according to Lt. John Trimble.
While there, officers saw the suspect identified as 38-year-old Larry James drive by in a stolen car.
Officers on scene then attempted to stop the suspect and stolen car. The suspect initiated a slow-speed pursuit that lasted approximately 4 minutes until he crashed into a parked car near 16th and SW Buchanan.
Police took James into custody without incident. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, 2 Felony Warrants for Burglary, 1 Misdemeanor Warrant and 6 Traffic Offenses, according to Trimble.