Kan. burglary suspect jailed after chase, crash in stolen car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of 20th and SW Clay in Topeka on the report of a stolen car, according to Lt. John Trimble.

While there, officers saw the suspect identified as 38-year-old Larry James drive by in a stolen car.

Officers on scene then attempted to stop the suspect and stolen car. The suspect initiated a slow-speed pursuit that lasted approximately 4 minutes until he crashed into a parked car near 16th and SW Buchanan.

Police took James into custody without incident. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, 2 Felony Warrants for Burglary, 1 Misdemeanor Warrant and 6 Traffic Offenses, according to Trimble.