John O’Connor

November 19, 2018

Send us your comments etc at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll be taking next Monday off due to Thanksgiving activities with our family, so our next posting here will be Monday December 3, 2018.

Good day fellow gravy grabbers, it’s Week Number 376 of our continuing seminar on Just About Everything (or Anything) That Comes to Mind. We really need to narrow our focus a little.

This time we’re happy to narrow our focus down to turkey and all the fixins.’ Hope you will be with your family for the festivities coming up over the next few days.

Sally has been trying to downsize just a titch on all the ‘fixins’ this year, so she told me she wouldn’t be having any watermelon pickles this time. This news is not a big deal to me, but it might throw her brother for a loop. He’s a big watermelon pickle fan. Me, I can take ‘em or leave ‘em.

I had never heard of watermelon pickles until I joined this happy family in 1975. Sally’s Mom made them for years and turned over the recipe to Sally. Yes, they really are made of watermelon rind soaked in pickle-makin’ juice, the ingredients of which I know not. I have to admit, they are ‘interesting,’ with a sweetness and a tartness all their own. Sally’s brother can eat a half-dozen even before the turkey is served. Our nephews like them too, but not quite with the same intensity as their Dad. I guess you have to grow up with it.

I must admit, though, that I like them better than okra, which also has been put on the ‘inactive list’ this year. That said, I’m sure there will still be plenty of ‘second level attractions’ to nibble on before and during the main meal. I try to save myself—and appetite—for the headliner. Oh, and the pie, of course.

The entire staff of this weekly offering wishes you and yours a wonderful and memorable Thanksgiving. And if you DO have watermelon pickles on your menu, feel free to email me, just in case Sally’s bro needs a fix. He might be willing to pay good money for ‘em.

Well, let’s see how you did with last week’s trivia quiz…

Hmmm, we have one of those questions that appears to have two answers. My question about the pair of creatures that used to be at the GB zoo stirred some memories. Edith said it was two buffalo, named Greta (or Gerta) and Ben.

Josie also went with the buffalo, remembering them as ‘Greta and Bend.’ Roger said ‘Gerta and Ben.’

Good work, everyone, with one slight problem. That’s not the pair we were looking for. The two creatures I’m thinking about are not (and never were) buffalo. They are pretty big, though, if that helps. Lots of people remember them fondly. Try again.

Terry was the first to get ‘El Paso’ by the great Marty Robbins as the 1960 superhit that they thought was too long for radio. It wasn’t.

Russ and Deanna got it also. Robbins was a great talent who left us way too soon.

Eldon checked in a bit later with the observation that ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was thought to be too long for radio at first. You’re right; I remember playing it in the ‘70s. Terry also remembered ‘Hey Jude’ as being another long-ish song. Broadcasters loved those because it was about the only chance they had to go to the bathroom during the heyday of live radio. I remember someone saying ‘Hey Jude’ was a great two-minute song with a six-minute ending.

Roger answered the Sears ‘transportation question.’ Yes, Sears offered the Allstate car, a compact made by Kaiser-Frazer, the friendly folks who also brought you the Henry J. Roger also recalled that Sears offered motor scooters, too, made by Vespa of Italy and also by Puch of Austria.

One guess on the food substitute for shave cream question: Julie said maybe it was peanut butter or honey. No, sorry, but I AM getting hungry now. LATE BREAKING NEWS: Mark just got it over the weekend: Cheez Whiz! Yes, the ooey-gooey squeezey delight can be used as a stand-in for shave cream. I’ve never tried it myself; I just ran across the fact somewhere.

So that leaves two questions for you: the one about the zoo animals, and the question about the goofy sheriff who used to appear along with Snagglepuss in their ‘60s cartoon show.

Three new ones: what is the second oldest sporting goods manufacturer in the USA?

There were THREE car dealers in the 2500 block of 10th Street in the mid ‘50s, maybe ‘60s, too. There was O’Connell, Carr and…who else?

Another food question: this particular product can be used to soothe sunburn pain and condition dry, lifeless hair. And you can eat it, too. What is it?

Feel free to contact us with answers, comments, whatever, at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll reply in our next post on Monday December 3.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! We’ll visit again in two weeks.

John