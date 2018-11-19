Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Donald E. Powers, 79, passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2018. He was born on February 15, 1939, at Cedar Rapid, IA, to Millard Eugene and Mary (Reid) Powers. Don married Paula Jane Danner August 20, 1960, at Carroll, Iowa. She died August 17, 2016.

A Great Bend resident from 1973 to 2001, Don moved away from the area, returning to Great Bend in 2018. Donald was a salesman, working for John Hancock, Doonan Specialized Trailers and Guthrie Trailers. He will be especially remembered for his dedication to OPI, working in sales from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Cheyenne Twisters Square Dance Club. Don enjoyed spending time with family and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include one son, David Powers and wife Deana of Ft. Worth, TX; two daughters, Linda Hogg and husband Dale of Great Bend, KS and Colleen Gerstenkorn and husband Kevin of Wichita, KS; two brothers, James Lloyd Powers of Easley, S.C. and Robert Alan Powers of Holton, KS; son-in-law, Doug Coverdale of Holton, KS; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Paula; daughter, Julie Coverdale; and one sister, Katherine Sue Powers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Inurnment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, with a Vigil with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home.

A memorial fund has been designated to the Donald Eugene Powers Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530