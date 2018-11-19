Colorado man caught in Ellis County with 7 Pounds of Meth

WICHITA, KAN. – A Colorado man was sentenced Monday to 108 months in federal prison for driving seven pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Steven McAllister said.

Hector Manuel Aguirre, 21, Edwards, Colo., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted that in February 2018 the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped his car in Ellis County. Investigators found more than seven pounds of methamphetamine in the car. Aguirre was transporting the drugs from California to Wichita.